France must become tougher, says Deschamps

Paul Pogba's opener was cancelled out by Aleksandar Kolarov's stunning free-kick in the 80th minute as the teams drew their friendly in Belgrade.

Deschamps, whose team beat Spain 1-0 on Thursday, hopes to see his side acquire the ability to grind out wins leading into hosting Euro 2016.

He rued France's inability to take their chances and the "great goal" they conceded, but said grit was what they needed late in clashes.

"We had chances," Deschamps told TF1.

"It takes a great goal [to deny us]. We need to be tougher in more difficult situations."

France have friendlies against Portugal and Armenia next month, with Paulo Bento's side having tasted a shock 1-0 loss to Albania in the Group I qualifier on Sunday.