France sponsorship to be based on results

A 10 to 15 percent bonus could be awarded to the French Football Federation (FFF) if results and behaviour are deemed good enough. However, if they are not there may be a 10 to 15 percent reduction in contributions.

"There will be bonuses and penalties based on results and image," FFF vice-president Noel Le Graet told reporters on Thursday ahead of the Euro 2012 qualifier against Romania in Paris on Saturday.

Several sponsors distanced themselves from France when they were knocked out in the first round of the World Cup in South Africa in June.

Striker Nicolas Anelka was also kicked out of the squad for insulting then-coach Raymond Domenech, triggering a strike among the players.

Credit Agricole suspended an advertising campaign that pictured some players, including Franck Ribery, as angels, while GDF Suez said it would reassess its partnership with Les Bleus.

FFF president Fernand Duchaussoy said, though, that the federation had now "restored a relationship of confidence with our partners".