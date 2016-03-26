France want to win Euros for victims of Paris attacks - Cabaye

Yohan Cabaye says France are motivated by the prospect of paying tribute to the victims of November's terrorist attacks in Paris with victory at Euro 2016.

A total of 130 people were killed when a series of coordinated attacks were carried out across the French capital on November 13, including outside the Stade de France where the national team were taking on Germany in a friendly.

Cabaye came off the bench during that match and says the victims will not be far from the players' minds during the tournament.

"It was a very sad moment, very difficult," he told the BBC's Football Focus. "It's in that bad time that the country came back and stuck together just to show everyone that we are determined to fight for our country.

"All the fans, even us; we're going to think about what happened in November and it will be nice to win for those victims as well."

France have won the last two major tournaments to be staged on home soil and Cabaye is desperate to be part of Didier Deschamps' final squad.

"It will be a big competition at home. Of course I want to be in the squad," he added. "We are focused on that competition just to win it.

"We've got a good team. Some of the young players are fantastic.

"I think we have to get that winning mentality. Every game I hope the crowd will be like a 12th man on the pitch, just to help us and give us something more.

"In the last two home competitions, I think France won it. So maybe."