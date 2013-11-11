Franjic, McKay back Oz boss Postecoglou

Postecoglou named Brisbane Roar pair Matt McKay and Ivan Franjic in his first squad for their international friendly with Costa Rica in Sydney next Tuesday.

McKay and Franjic were both imperative parts of Postecoglou's success with the Roar, who won back-to-back A-League titles under his reign in 2011 and 2012.

Back with Brisbane after stints with Rangers, Busan l'Park and Changchun Yatai since winning the Australian title, McKay said Postecoglou was a good people person - a trait which held him in good stead to steer the Socceroos at the World Cup in Brazil next year.

"He is a great man manager first and foremost and tactically aware," the Brisbane midfielder said.

"I think he will bring that spirit back to the side and you can see in the way that his teams have played in the past that they play attacking football and fans will hopefully enjoy the way we play."

Franjic, who played right back for the Roar under Postecoglou but has cemented a midfield berth this season, said he hoped to form part of a successful back four under Postecoglou.

"I think we have just got to work on our defensive shape and our attacking shape, attack is the best form of defence and I know Ange likes to attack so hopefully we can bring that philosophy here," Franjic said.

McKay is looking to add to his 43 caps for the Socceroos, while Franjic has had five appearances in the green and gold.