Franjic talks up City's title chances

Fit-again defender Ivan Franjic said Melbourne City are ready to shed their inconsistent tag and show why he believes the club can win the A-League title.

City have endured a frustrating start to the season, with injuries and some sloppy performances contributing to just two wins from their opening seven matches.

Franjic had been forced to watch from the sidelines due to injury up until last Friday, when the Australia international came off the bench in the 1-1 draw against Brisbane Roar.

It put an end to an injury-plagued 2015 for the Socceroos right-back, who has managed just a handful of competitive matches for club and country.

Now back and eager to make up for lost time, Franjic believes the unpredictable City could finally be ready to reach their potential, starting with a clash against Perth Glory on Friday.

"Obviously we need to get some consistency behind our performances," he said on Tuesday.

"We have a lot of key players coming back [from injury] in the next few weeks. There will be competition for places and that's what brings out the best in every player.

"Injuries haven't helped at the start of this season just to get the consistency. In this competition you can't afford to have an off day or you will get punished.

"I have come back to this club because I believe we can win a championship here.

"My focus now is playing for Melbourne City and getting a run of games, really getting my body back to where it was a couple of years ago.

"I am probably four to six good weeks away….once you start playing you get your sharpness and match awareness back."