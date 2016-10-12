Frank's destined for Inter success, says Ronald de Boer

Frank de Boer's desire to lead Inter to Serie A glory will yield results in time, says his brother Ronald.

Inter's start to the campaign has been modest, with the San Siro club sitting ninth in the table and having suffered back-to-back Europa League losses.

But Ronald believes his sibling can add a Scudetto to the four Eredivisie titles he won while in charge of Ajax, though success may not arrive instantly.

"Frank wants to be champion of Italy, for the moment I would say that it is realistic to fight for the top positions," Ronald told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I think Frank will have success at Inter."

And Ronald believes his brother has taken inspiration from Dutch compatriots Johan Cruyff and Louis van Gaal in devising his own coaching style.

He added: "It's a mix. Cruyff was spontaneous, Van Gaal knew that in football it takes a structure at all levels.

"Frank has absorbed this passion for the business, but he wants to win every game."