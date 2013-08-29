Freiburg seal deal for Darida from Viktoria Plzen

The versatile midfielder, who came through the club's youth setup, joins from the Czech champions having played in both the UEFA Europa League and Champions League while at the Struncovy Sady Stadion.

Freiburg's sporting director Klemens Hartenbach expressed his delight at the transfer.

"With Vladimir Darida, a very variable footballer comes to us," he told the club's official website.

"Darida is a prolific, strong-running player with a good tactical sense.

"We are delighted that he has chosen to take the next step in his professional career at SC Freiburg and has signed a long-term contract here."

Darida joins a Freiburg side struggling in the Bundesliga, with Christian Streich's men in 14th place and without a win.

However, they gained a creditable 1-1 draw with defending champions Bayern Munich at the Mage Solar Stadion on Tuesday.