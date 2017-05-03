Frest Start for Reo-Coker - Granada lose out to Norwegian side

Nigel Reo-Coker has passed up an opportunity to join Granada by signing for Norwegian second-tier side Start.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who last played for MLS outfit Montreal Impact, was handed a trial at Granada after Tony Adams took over last month.

However, Adams announced the financial constraints on the club, whose relegation from LaLiga has now been confirmed, meant a permanent deal could not be offered until next season.

But former West Ham and Aston Villa player Reo-Coker has landed on his feet, joining the Kristiansand-based side as they look to secure a return to the Tippeligaen after suffering relegation last term.

"The opportunity came about to be given the chance to play football and it's all about football for me," he told a media conference.

"I felt it was pretty much a match made in heaven. It's perfect for both parties and it's an opportunity to get back to playing football."

Reo-Coker will not have to wait long before making his first appearance for the club, with a run-out for the second team planned in Wednesday's fourth-tier match against Flekkeroy at Sparebanken Sor Arena.