Friedel sets sights on Spurs No.1 jersey

The former Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper joined Spurs on a two-year contract after his three-year affair with Aston Villa came to an end, hinting that the opportunity to play European football swayed his decision.

Although Liverpool were keen to bring him back to Anfield, the 40-year-old was unwilling to play second fiddle to Jose Reina, and has instead opted to fight for his place with Harry Redknapp's side.

"I like what I heard coming out of Tottenham, they are a club on the up and it's well documented that had I moved to Liverpool it would have been as a No.2," he said in the Daily Star.

"I just felt that if I was to sign anywhere as a No.2 that would effectively be signing my retirement.

"I didn't sign anywhere for the money, I signed to play and the chance to compete for my place with the exciting players.

"I really feel Tottenham have the chance to get into that top four. I hope to be in the starting XI."

By Matt Maltby