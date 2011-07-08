Friedel: Spurs can make top four return

Spurs finished last season in fifth place in the Premier League, missing out on a place in Europe's elite cup competition to arch-rivals Arsenal.

But Friedel - Tottenham's only summer signing so far - says the talent and potential of Harry Redknapp's squad will stand them in good stead for the coming season.

“The squad that has been pulled together here is very, very talented, one of the most talented I’ve been a part of in football," Friedel told Tottenham's official website, before going on to explain how he was relishing the challenge ahead.

“I felt after speaking to the chairman and the manager that this was the place I wanted to be."

“I liked the prospect of trying to help the team get back into the Champions League and I think the wealth of talent and the age of the players in the dressing room bodes well for Tottenham.

“Now it’s all about getting everyone together and getting the results."

The 40-year-old keeper made the switch from Aston Villa last month, and will compete with Heurelho Gomes and Carlo Cudicini for a starting berth in the Tottenham starting XI.

And speaking during his first week of pre-season training with his new team-mates, the American highlighted the ease at which he is settling in to life at White Hart Lane.

“It’s a great group of lads, a great atmosphere and the camaraderie between the players seems to be very good, Everyone knows this is a tremendous squad, a talented squad and the move has been so easy so far.”

Friedel made 131 appearances for Aston Villa during a three-year stint in the West Midlands, and is currently on a record 275 consecutive Premier League starts, stretching back to August 2004 during his spell at Blackburn Rovers.