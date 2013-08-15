Friendly Preview: South Africa v Burkina Faso

Gordon Igesund's side fell to their third defeat in their last six matches on Wednesday, suffering a 2-0 loss to the Super Eagles in the Nelson Mandela Challenge.

The visitors come into the game unbeaten in their last three outings, and off the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Morocco.

Goals from Bertrand Traore and Abdou Razack Traore secured their first ever victory in Tangier.

South Africa are likely to name a much-changed side from the one beaten in Durban and Igesund is confident that they can learn from their mistakes.

"We can only improve from this performance," he said following the Nigeria defeat. "When you look at their play, you can tell they have been playing good oppositions.

"They (Nigeria) looked sharper but we were also a bit rusty, having last played against Ethiopia in June.

"We learnt a lot from this outing and we know where to rectify.

"It's a big occasion for us but at the end of the day we need to go out there and win the game."

Luyolo Nomandela is in line to start after coming on as a substitute on Wednesday, however, Dean Furman and Tokelo Rantie will not be involved having been been released to return to their clubs in Europe.

The clash will be the first time Burkina Faso have played in South Africa since they ended as runners-up of the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

While their record in the country may be good, against South Africa they have struggled.

Igesund's side have only lost once in six matches and will be keen to return to winning ways ahead of their final World Cup qualifying game.

South Africa face Botswana in September, while Burkina Faso host Gabon with both sides still in with a shout of topping their groups.