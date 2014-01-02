Friendly: PSG 0 Real Madrid 1

The young striker netted in the 18th minute of the clash at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Thursday, before PSG wasted numerous chances to pull themselves level.

Laurent Blanc fielded a first-choice XI for the exhibition match, while ex-PSG coach Carlo Ancelotti chose to rest a number of Real's star names, though there was a starting berth for Cristiano Ronaldo.

And it was the Portuguese who got the first shot at goal, blazing his effort high and wide of the target.

But PSG soon found their feet in the driving Qatari rain and should have been ahead when Edinson Cavani was sent through one-on-one with Diego Lopez in the 16th minute, but the Uruguayan failed to slot the ball past the goalkeeper.

And the men from the French capital were punished in the 18th minute when Jese latched onto the end of a pin-point Asier Illarramendi throughball to slide the ball beyond Salvatore Sirigu.

That goal came somewhat against the run of play, and Blaise Matuidi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasted opportunities to pull the French club level before the half was out.

But it was Real who went closest to netting the second goal - Jose Rodriguez striking the left-hand post six minutes before the break.

Substitute Karim Benzema rattled the PSG crossbar shortly after the interval, before Thiago Motta headed narrowly over from a corner at the other end.

Goalscoring opportunities were slightly harder to come by thereafter, until Adrien Rabiot headed just over from a Kingsley Coman cross in the 81st minute.

Further chances for Jeremy Menez and Lucas Moura came and went without finding the back of the net, to no doubt leave Blanc frustrated at his side's profligacy.