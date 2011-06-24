Frimpong committed to Arsenal

The 19-year-old Ghanaian was tipped to break into the Arsenal first team last season, only for the talented teenager to suffer cruciate ligament damage in August, limiting him to just a single reserve team outing in 2010/11.

Frimpong is expected to be loaned out next term in order to gain regular first team experience as he bids to reignite his career following the lengthy injury setback.

However, the starlet recently sparked speculation that he could leave the club permanently, saying: "If he [manager Arsene Wenger] doesn't come up to me to say 'I'm giving you an opportunity' then obviously my time at Arsenal doesn't look too good."

But Frimpong has since moved to play down the reports, stating that he has no desire to quit Arsenal and is desperate to be a success in North London.

"Arsenal FC is pumping through my veins," he said on his Twitter page.

"I will never leave Arsenal even if I get released I will beg on both knees to stay they're going to have to escort me [out]."

The England under-16 and under-17 international is yet to make a first team appearance for Arsenal having joined the Gunners' youth ranks as a nine-year-old in 2003.