Fritz keen on Werder return for Mertesacker

Werder Bremen captain Clemens Fritz admits he has discussed with Per Mertesacker the possibility of the Arsenal defender returning to the club.

The 32-year-old left Werder for the Premier League in 2011, and has made over 200 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions and won the FA Cup twice.

However, the injured Mertesacker has fallen down the pecking order since the August arrival of countryman Shkodran Mustafi, and Fritz is keen to see his former team-mate back at the Weserstadion.

"We have talked about [a potential return]," he told Bild. "Per would be a great addition to Werder - as a footballer and as a person.

"It would be a good thing for the club when Per would opt for Bremen."

Werder are currently languishing in 15th place in the Bundesliga, having won just one of their opening six matches.