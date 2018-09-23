Frosinone 0 Juventus 2: Ronaldo redeemed as champions extend perfect start
Juventus had to wait until the 81st minute for Cristiano Ronaldo to find the breakthrough against a spirited Frosinone.
Cristiano Ronaldo struck in the final 10 minutes to put Champions League heartache behind him and set up Juventus' hard-earned 1-0 victory over Frosinone on Sunday.
Sent off against Valencia in midweek, the Portugal superstar gained a measure of redemption by sweeping home from close-range before substitute Federico Bernardeschi netted in stoppage time to maintain the champions' perfect start in Serie A.
It had looked as though Ronaldo would endure a no less frustrating affair than on his return to Spain, as he failed to convert a succession of chances against the promoted hosts.
But a heavy deflection from Miralem Pjanic's initial attempt dropped kindly for the 33-year-old to exorcise his demons and Bernardeschi was on hand to crown a well-constructed counter attack.
