Frustrated Robben itching to get back for Bayern

Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben admits his ongoing injury troubles have left him frustrated and desperate to get back to full fitness.

The Netherlands international has not featured for Pep Guardiola's side since their goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund in early March, the 32-year-old sidelined with an adductor injury.

It was another blow for Robben who has been beset by fitness problems this season and as a result has only made 22 appearances in all competitions – scoring seven goals.

Bayern are treating his recovery with caution and a date for his return has yet to be pencilled in, much to the disappointment of Robben.

"I am working on my return, but there is no schedule," he told Kicker.

"It's really frustrating because I was in top shape again and ready for the big games.

"But I will never give up."