Fuchs extends Foxes stay

Leicester defender Christian Fuchs has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The Foxes have announced the 33-year-old Austrian has agreed to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium until the end of the 2019/20 season.

“I’m thrilled to be signing a new one-year deal with Leicester City Football Club,” Fuchs told the club’s official website.

“It’s an exciting time for everyone, with a new training ground being built and some fantastic young talent coming through.

“Our ambition is to play good football and continue to improve. The club and our fans have always been great with me and I want to give back as much as possible. I can’t wait to see what next season brings for this football club.”

Fuchs joined Leicester on a free transfer after leaving Bundesliga side Schalke in 2015 and played a key role in the Foxes’ Premier League title win the following year.

Fuchs, former captain of Austria, for whom he has made 78 appearances, spent five seasons in the Bundesliga with Mainz and then Schalke.