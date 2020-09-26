Fulham consider changes for Aston Villa match

Fulham manager Scott Parker could make changes for his side’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Monday night as the fixtures begin to take their toll.

The west London club are due to play two matches within a week for the third consecutive week, with Villa up first before a Carabao Cup match against Brentford on Thursday, although Parker said he has no specific injury concerns.

If the Fulham manager does chose to rotate, club captain Tom Cairney could be recalled to the starting line-up, having sat on the bench during his side’s defeat at Leeds.

Villa boss Dean Smith will bring back his big names as he side look to stretch their unbeaten run to eight games after the midweek Carabao Cup win over Bristol City.

Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins are among those set to return to the starting line-up for the trip to Craven Cottage.

Bertrand Traore is in line to start after scoring on his debut at Ashton Gate, while Wesley and Tom Heaton (both knee) remain out, and Mbwana Samatta has left the club for Fenerbahce.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Tete, Hector, Odoi, Bryan, Zambo Anguissa, Reed, Kamara, De Cordova-Reid, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic, Rodak, Ream, Cairney, Knockaet, Lemina, Onomah, Kamara.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Nyland, Cash, Taylor, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Engles, Guilbert, Elmohamady, Hause, Luiz, McGinn, Lansbury, Grealish, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Jota, Watkins, Davis.