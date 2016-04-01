Fully-fit Wilshere should go to Euro 2016, says Wenger

Jack Wilshere has returned to full training and Arsene Wenger believes the Arsenal midfielder deserves a spot in England's squad for Euro 2016.

Wilshere has yet to make an official appearance this campaign after suffering a fractured leg in pre-season, but is slowly edging closer to a comeback.

Wenger has vowed to be cautious with the 24-year-old, but expects him to make the European Championship in France, while also claiming Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should be match fit in time.

"Wilshere is back in training. Once he will be completely fit and competitive he will be available for Arsenal and the national team. Why not," Wenger said at a media conference.

"I'll be cautious with him now but he will be back fully competitive in a few weeks.

"Your players want to compete at the top level and Jack is frustrated enough so it's important for him to go to the Euros and get that confidence.

"Is it a gamble to take him? If he is fit, no.

"Oxlade-Chamberlain should be available for Euro 2016, there are no special concerns. He is three to four weeks away from his comeback."

Arsenal will still be without Santi Cazorla and Tomas Rosicky in Saturday's match against Watford, while Petr Cech remains doubtful, but all three are on their way back to fitness.

"The players have come back from international duty in good shape," Wenger added.

"Cech will join in training Friday. I haven't decided if he will be in the squad for Saturday.

"Rosicky is also back in training. Cazorla has started to run but is a few weeks away."