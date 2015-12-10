Furious Pallotta launches Roma defence

Roma president James Pallotta has slammed the media for "beating up" the club's players over their recent poor form.

Rudi Garcia's side scraped into the knockout rounds of the Champions League after a 0-0 draw at home to BATE on Wednesday, with Bayer Leverkusen's 1-1 draw with Barcelona ensuring they finished second in Group E.

A sparse crowd inside the Stadio Olimpico whistled both the players and Garcia as they squandered a number of opportunities to score and secure their first win since the 2-0 derby victory over Lazio on November 8.

Pallotta believes coverage of Roma's recent performances has not helped to keep the supporters on side and has accused some of a lack of respect towards his team.

"I wish on a daily basis that some of you would leave these guys alone. They're a good group of guys," he said after the match.

"There are a lot of good, great young men and it's just seriously getting tired on a day by day basis the stuff that some continue to make up and keep beating on these guys. It's frustrating when you come in here and they're getting whistled at when they pass it back to the goalie or something like that because of the stuff that has been written or is being said on the radios all the time.

"At some point, some of you guys have to grow up and start treating them with the respect that they all deserve. They're in the round of 16 right now, they work hard at it, they all give a s*** about it, and all of us do too, but at some point you have to stop beating them up."

Roma face third-placed Napoli in a crucial Serie A clash on Sunday.