Fylde through to National League play-off semi-finals after beating Harrogate

AFC Fylde will meet Solihull Moors in the National League play-off semi-finals after beating Harrogate in their eliminator.

The side which finished fifth in the final league table got the better of their sixth-placed rivals with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday evening.

Fylde raced into the lead when Ryan Croasdale stabbed home from Jordan Tunnicliffe’s 10th-minute knock-down, and they extended their advantage five minutes later when Andy Bond followed up after keeper James Belshaw could only parry Danny Rowe’s long-range effort.

The visitors wasted a chance to get back into it when Jack Muldoon saw his penalty saved by Jay Lynch, and although Luke Burke’s 53rd-minute own goal gave them hope, Dan Bradley made sure with a third for the home side at the death.