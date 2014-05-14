Gabi: Team effort is key for Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone's men know that avoiding defeat against Barcelona on Saturday will secure the club's first La Liga title since 1996.

And then arguably a greater prize awaits as Atleti take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final a week later.

Gabi has played an influential role in Atletico's midfield this season and reckons the atmosphere around the club has been the catalyst for their remarkable campaign.

"At the moment everything is looking very good, but there have been some bad moments too and it is at those times that you notice the people who really support you," he said.

"I think Diego Simeone is the main reason for our change in mentality. Not just in the players but in everyone. We all have one idea and one thought throughout the whole club.

"The fans are one of the few sets of fans who can spur their team on so much that it can be decisive.

"I think that we players on the pitch are having a historic year, but they are doing the same from the stands."

Were Atletico able to succeed in both competitions it would be their first double since 1996, and the first time they have claimed the league title and a European trophy.