Gabriel Jesus returns to boost Pep Guardiola’s options

Manchester City have more attacking options for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth following the return of Gabriel Jesus from injury.

The Brazil striker has missed City’s last three games with a hamstring injury.

His absence placed a heavy workload on Sergio Aguero, who played 283 minutes in the space of a week, including all 120 minutes of the Carabao Cup final.

Sergio Aguero has had a busy week (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manager Pep Guardiola, however, has no concerns about the workload his 25-goal top scorer has faced.

“It’s good,” said Guardiola. “I’ve told the players who don’t play don’t complain, now if they play they can’t complain. (But now) Gabriel is back and Raheem (Sterling) can play there too.”

Defender John Stones is also available again after a groin problem but the injury news remains mixed for quadruple-chasing City with key pair Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte still sidelined.

Asked when the duo will return, Guardiola said: “I don’t know. I think after international break (in late March) for Fernandinho, maybe a few days later for Aymeric. We will see.”

Aymeric Laporte is still sidelined for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Fabian Delph has also returned to training after the latest in a series of niggles and setbacks but he will not feature at the Vitality Stadium.

Guardiola said: “He was injured last game but today he made the first training session. He is not in the squad but he can play.”

City’s recent problems, which have also included Nicolas Otamendi’s sending off at Schalke last week, have meant captain Vincent Kompany being pressed into action more than ideal after his own injury issues.

Guardiola said: “It’s not easy. That is incredible. He is the only guy I’ve met in my career who doesn’t train for two months then after one-and-half-sessions can play 90 minutes at a high level.

Vincent Kompany has made his comeback from his latest injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’ve never seen it before, you always need time, but he knows his body perfectly. It was a risk but it is what it is.”

Saturday’s game will give City, who trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by a point, the chance to return to top spot ahead of the Reds’ derby at Everton on Sunday.

Guardiola said: “We are in a position with 30 points to play for, 10 games left, one point behind Liverpool.

“Many things are going to happen. Let’s not think if we win it’s perfect, if we lose it is going to be a disaster.

“The Champions League is around the corner, we have the cup, many games. Let’s just focus on the players recovering well.”