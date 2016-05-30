Gabriel's childhood dream becomes a reality

Brazil wonderkid Gabriel realised his childhood dream on Sunday as the 19-year-old scored on his international debut in the 2-0 friendly win over Panama.

The Santos forward, nicknamed 'Gabigol' for his goalscoring exploits in Brazil, netted under 10 minutes after coming on in the second half for Jonas, who had opened the scoring in the second minute of the contest.

Gabriel received the ball in space inside the area and comfortably slotted past Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo into the bottom right-hand corner in Denver.

"I am very happy with the debut and the goal," Gabriel said after Brazil's final warm-up game ahead of the Copa America Centenario in the United States.

"It was a dream come true for me to play alongside players like Kaka and Dani Alves."

Gabriel posted a photo via his official Instagram account after the match, saying: "My childhood dream has been realised."

Brazil boss Dunga praised the winger for his versatility across the front three and feels he can be a key player in the Copa America campaign.

"He plays in three different positions across the front, and we can put him where we need depending on the game," the 52-year-old said.