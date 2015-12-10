Gaitan signs new Benfica deal

Nicolas Gaitan has described Benfica as one of the biggest clubs in Europe after signing a new four-year contract.

The Argentina international has established himself as one of the Primeira Liga's standout stars since moving to the Estadio da Luz in 2010 and has regularly been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Benfica announced on Wednesday that Gaitan has agreed a new deal - containing a €45million release clause - which will last until June 2019 and the 27-year-old was delighted to commit his future to the club.

"This renewal is fantastic. It's a vote of confidence from the club and I'm delighted," he told Benfica's TV channel.

"It was a quick and easy decision. Both parties are happy. I'm very happy at Benfica, they're one of Europe's top clubs."

Gaitan would not rule out a potential transfer in future, but says it would take a significant offer from a major club to convince him to leave Benfica.

"The topic of leaving is expected when the market opens," he said. "It would have to be something extremely good to take me away from here because I'm happy at the club.

"We're leading the championship but also doing well in the Champions League. I feel good working with the group we have."