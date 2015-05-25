Galatasaray reclaim title as Fener implode

Fenerbahce had four men sent off in their 2-2 draw at Istanbul Basaksehir, a result that confirmed Galatasaray as champions of the Turkish Super Lig.

Defending champions Fener needed a win on Monday to ensure the title race went into the final day of the season, but they were unable to achieve the required result amid remarkable scenes.

Two goals from Memhet Batdal put Istanbul Basaksehir in control after 62 minutes as Fener's chances slipped away.

With nine minutes remaining, Diego pulled one back for the visitors, who then saw Mehmet Topuz sent off three minutes later.

Substitute Pierre Webo struck an equaliser with two minutes of normal time remaining as Fener dreamt of an unlikely comeback and a chance to retain their title.

Then, in stoppage time, Bruno Alves conceded a penalty and was sent off, with Caner Erkin following his team-mate down the tunnel for his protests.

The spot-kick was subsequently missed by Batdal, but there was still time for one more red card, Webo dismissed right at the end as Fener ended the game with seven man and Galatasaray were crowned champions.