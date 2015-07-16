Galaxy excited by Dos Santos arrival

Los Angeles Galaxy coach Bruce Arena is relishing the opportunity to work with new recruit Giovani dos Santos.

Reigning MLS Cup champions the Galaxy announced the signing of Dos Santos from La Liga outfit Villarreal as a Designated Player on Wednesday.

Dos Santos is the latest high-profile arrival in Los Angeles, following in the footsteps of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

"Giovani is a special player," said Bruce Arena. "He has experience and success competing at the highest level and we believe he will only continue to develop.

"We are happy to add him to our roster and have confidence he can be an integral part of our success going forward."

The 26-year-old - on international duty with Mexico at the CONCACAF Gold Cup - spent two seasons with Villarreal, scoring 18 goals in 75 appearances.

"Our goal is to be the best club in North America and continuing to invest in top players is part of that objective," said Dan Beckerman, president and CEO of Galaxy's owners AEG.

"Giovani fits the category of someone who will help the Galaxy continue to be the most successful club in Major League Soccer. We are excited to add a world-class talent to an already championship calibre team."