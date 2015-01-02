Galaxy tight-lipped on Gerrard speculation

Reports in the British media on Thursday claimed Gerrard will announce he is leaving Liverpool on Friday, with the MLS apparently the most likely destination.

Galaxy and New York Red Bulls have been touted as the MLS clubs most interested in signing the long-time Liverpool midfielder but the former refused to discuss the potential transfer, while also failing to rule it out when contacted by Perform.

"The Galaxy do not comment on players who are not signed by the club," a spokesman said.

With the retirement of Landon Donavan at the end of the 2014 MLS season, the recently-crowned champions have a designated player slot available in their squad, meaning Gerrard could be paid outside the league's salary cap.