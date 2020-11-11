Gallery: Bafana honours Meyiwa at tombstone unveiling

Bafana Bafana took part in the unveiling of their late teammate and captain Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone at the Mayville Heroes Acre in Durban on Tuesday.

A tombstone was unveiled at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to celebrate the late Meyiwa

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, along with the Bafana squad and the Meyiwa family celebrated the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper by unveiling a tombstone at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to honour Senzo.

Senzo was mysteriously shot dead at the home of his musician girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, in what is believed to have been a robbery in Vosloorus, Johannesburg on October 26, 2014.

Here is an image gallery of Bafana Bafana at the Meyiwa's tombstone unveiling: