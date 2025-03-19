Newcastle United star urged to retire following League Cup whirlwind

A Newcastle United legend accidentally told a star of the moment that he should give up football after their League Cup success

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Dan Burn of Newcastle United (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring Newcastle&#039;s opening goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Newcastle players at Wembley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United ended their 70-year long wait for a major trophy at Wembley last Sunday by beating Liverpool in the League Cup final.

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak both scored for Newcastle United as they finally tasted silverware, with Federico Chiesa's late strike not enough to get Liverpool back into the game.

One key Newcastle star from the victory was urged to retired by club legend Alan Shearer after the final whistle, however, with the former striker claiming that nothing will beat that winning moment.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer told star man to retire

Alan Shearer without a shirt sponsor at Newcastle United

Shearer is a Newcastle United legend (Image credit: Future)

Shearer, who spent a decade at Newcastle having grown up a fan of the club, was in attendance at Wembley to watch his side life the trophy, an achievement he failed to manage during his time at St. James' Park. There's no pangs of what might've been for the Englishman, however.

"Not one bit of me is even remotely jealous of them by the way, because I retired 19 years ago and I am a fan now, the same as everyone else," Shearer wrote for the BBC.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their 2nd goal during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Newcastle celebrate with the League Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the celebrations, Shearer did forget about Dan Burn's debut call-up to the England squad, though, suggesting the defender should call time on his playing career. With a chance to play at Wembley again, this time for his nation, on Friday, Burn has certainly enjoyed a whirlwind week in his career.

"What next? Well first I would love to see big Dan Burn make his England debut this week and maybe he can find the Wembley net for his country as well as his club," Shearer added.

"I'd forgotten about his England call-up when I spoke to him on Sunday night and said 'you might as well retire mate because it is not going to get any better than this'.

"He went 'well, you never know… something might happen on Friday' and he is right. That's the story of his career really, because he has done the hard yards to get here, and have moments like this for the first time at the age of 32.

Newcastle United's English defender #33 Dan Burn celebrates with the trophy on the pitch after the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. Newcastle won the game 2-1.

Shearer told Burn that nothing will top winning for Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

"To be called up by England, then scoring at Wembley for Newcastle to win them the cup is dreamland for him. As I may have mentioned on social media on Sunday evening, he is from Blyth and he is a Geordie hero. You know what, if anyone deserves it, it is him, because he is such a great lad."

England take on Albania in their first World Cup 2026 qualifying match on Friday night, in what will also be Thomas Tuchel's first game in charge as manager.

