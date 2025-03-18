'I must admit, I had a tear or two at the end when the final whistle went. Because I thought of my old man' Alan Shearer opens up on Newcastle United's joyous Carabao Cup success

By published

Newcastle United ended their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy after beating Liverpool in the 2025 Carabao Cup final

Alan Shearer could not hide his joy following Newcastle United&#039;s Carabao Cup success
Alan Shearer could not hide his joy following Newcastle United's Carabao Cup success (Image credit: The Rest Is Football Podcast)

Alan Shearer has opened up on Newcastle United's joyous Carabao Cup success.

The Magpies beat Liverpool 2-1 in a show-stopping final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scoring the all-important goals for Eddie Howe's side.

Newcastle thus ended their 70-year wait for a domestic honour and Shearer, who was pictured in celebration at Wembley, could not hide his joy when speaking to Gary Lineker and Micah Richards on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football.

Shearer opens up on Newcastle FINALLY ending their wait for a domestic honour

Newcastle United have finally ended their 70-year wait for a domestic honour

Newcastle United have finally ended their 70-year wait for a domestic honour (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I must admit, I had a tear or two at the end when the final whistle went," began Shearer as he reflected on Newcastle's victory. "Because I thought of my old man, you know.

"And I mean, he was looking up. He went to the '69 final when they won the FA Cup. So, he sort of sampled it a little bit. But I just wish he had been there yesterday. But he'd have been looking down, you know."

Alan Shearer celebrates after scoring the winner for Newcastle United against Sheffield United in the 1998 FA Cup semi-finals.

Alan Shearer celebrates after scoring the winner for Newcastle United against Sheffield United in the 1998 FA Cup semi-finals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fellow panellist and podcaster Gary Lineker echoed the same sentiment when Leicester defied all the odds to win the FA Cup against Chelsea back in 2021.

"I can relate to it to a degree. When Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in their history," added Lineker.

"I suddenly got very teary myself because, for some reason, my dad came into my mind.

"He went to all four FA Cup finals they'd lost, and I know you lost your father recently as well, Alan. Did that come into your mind as well, that he missed it?"

Danny Drinkwater and Danny Simpson of Leicester City poses with the Premier League Trophy as players and staffs celebrate the season champion after the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Power Stadium on May 7, 2016 in Leicester, United Kingdom

Danny Drinkwater and Danny Simpson celebrate Leicester's 2015/16 title win (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Even in his last few days, he would talk about Newcastle and how he hoped we would do well and win a trophy and whatnot," added Shearer.

"Me, Will, my daughter Chloe and her boyfriend were all at the game yesterday so we gave him a little nod."

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about stories
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have been warned they have to stick to the facts

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher given stark warning over ongoing Manchester City case
Lois Openda of RB Leipzig celebrates with teammates after scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on March 15, 2025 in Leipzig, Germany.

'The first training session, I knew already that he's a good player. I'm speaking about potential: he has everything to be a world-class player' RB Leipzig man names the club's next superstar as the player that surprised him most after joining
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have been warned they have to stick to the facts

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher given stark warning over ongoing Manchester City case
See more latest
Most Popular
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have been warned they have to stick to the facts
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher given stark warning over ongoing Manchester City case
Rasmus Hojlund is struggling in front of goal
'I think obviously I’ve not been on top of my game as I wanted to. It’s not all about goals - I know I'm not the finished article, but I just want to keep going' Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund opens up on reason for recently-ended goal drought
Lois Openda of RB Leipzig celebrates with teammates after scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on March 15, 2025 in Leipzig, Germany.
'The first training session, I knew already that he's a good player. I'm speaking about potential: he has everything to be a world-class player' RB Leipzig man names the club's next superstar as the player that surprised him most after joining
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Michail Antonio of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Everton FC at London Stadium on November 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)
'I shattered my femur bone in four different places - but I'm three months ahead of schedule and have lifted 130kg on the leg': West Ham star Michail Antonio provides update on if he'll play again after breaking his leg in car crash
Newcastle United&#039;s English defender #33 Dan Burn celebrates with the trophy on the pitch after the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. Newcastle won the game 2-1.
'He was at my foundation ball last Saturday and was drinking water all night because he had to leave early for the game on Monday' Alan Shearer on why Dan Burn deserves his England call-up
Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring for Newcastle United against Liverpool in the 2025 League Cup final.
Liverpool's Alexander Isak stance outlined as Reds prepared to shake-up forward line: report
England&#039;s German head coach Thomas Tuchel attends a press conference at Wembley in north London on March 14, 2025, as he announces his first squad ahead of world cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
'I’m not a start-stop player – it is so hard for me to influence a match from the bench and then be on the bench again, and then two weeks later I start again': Thomas Tuchel reveals what England star told him following squad announcement
Mohamed Salah looks dejected after the team&#039;s defeat in the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England.
'I almost feel a little bit sorry for Mohamed Salah': Jamie Carragher sounds Liverpool alarm bell following Carabao Cup final defeat
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025
Rival boss bans players from TALKING about Manchester United
Tottenham are in a rut under Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham want Lionel Messi's team-mate as they look to bolster midfield: report