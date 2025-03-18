'I must admit, I had a tear or two at the end when the final whistle went. Because I thought of my old man' Alan Shearer opens up on Newcastle United's joyous Carabao Cup success
Newcastle United ended their 70-year wait for a domestic trophy after beating Liverpool in the 2025 Carabao Cup final
Alan Shearer has opened up on Newcastle United's joyous Carabao Cup success.
The Magpies beat Liverpool 2-1 in a show-stopping final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scoring the all-important goals for Eddie Howe's side.
Newcastle thus ended their 70-year wait for a domestic honour and Shearer, who was pictured in celebration at Wembley, could not hide his joy when speaking to Gary Lineker and Micah Richards on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football.
Shearer opens up on Newcastle FINALLY ending their wait for a domestic honour
"I must admit, I had a tear or two at the end when the final whistle went," began Shearer as he reflected on Newcastle's victory. "Because I thought of my old man, you know.
"And I mean, he was looking up. He went to the '69 final when they won the FA Cup. So, he sort of sampled it a little bit. But I just wish he had been there yesterday. But he'd have been looking down, you know."
Fellow panellist and podcaster Gary Lineker echoed the same sentiment when Leicester defied all the odds to win the FA Cup against Chelsea back in 2021.
"I can relate to it to a degree. When Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in their history," added Lineker.
"I suddenly got very teary myself because, for some reason, my dad came into my mind.
"He went to all four FA Cup finals they'd lost, and I know you lost your father recently as well, Alan. Did that come into your mind as well, that he missed it?"
"Even in his last few days, he would talk about Newcastle and how he hoped we would do well and win a trophy and whatnot," added Shearer.
"Me, Will, my daughter Chloe and her boyfriend were all at the game yesterday so we gave him a little nod."
