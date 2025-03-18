European football club hold minute’s silence for former player who’s STILL ALIVE
There will be some head-scratching to be done at the Bulgarian outfit
A Bulgarian football club has faced embarrassment as they managed to hold a minute’s silence for a former player who is still alive.
Holding a silence at the beginning of a game is a common mark of respect across sport during times of tragedy or sorrow.
But it feels somewhat less respectful when the subject of said silence is still alive and well.
Arda Kardzhali issue apology for erroneous minute’s silence
The Bulgarian league game between Arda and Levski began with a minute of silence to honor ex-Arda player Petko Ganchev before it was revealed that the guy is still alive. ‘We are very sorry for the misunderstanding and wish Mr Ganchev all the best,’ Arda said 🇧🇬 pic.twitter.com/cJoV3u3YiXMarch 18, 2025
Bulgarian outfit Arda Kardzhali held the silence to commemorate the passing of their 78-year-old former player Petko Ganchev ahead of a meeting with Levski Sofia in the efbet Liga.
But it wasn’t until the game had kicked off that the club realised they had their wires crossed; Ganchev was still very much alive.
Speaking to bTV, as quoted by the Independent, Ganchev said: “As I was driving home, my phone started ringing a lot but I was driving and I didn’t dare to answer. I entered the garden and my wife greeted me in tears.
“She said, ‘Petko, Petko, they’ve announced on TV that you’ve passed away!’ I couldn’t understand what she was saying or what had happened.”
After realising their mistake, the club said in a statement on Facebook: “The management of PFC Arda would like to express a huge apology to the former Arda player Petko Ganchev and his relatives after the club received wrong information about his death.
“We wish Petko Ganchev many more years of good health and to enjoy the success of Arda.”
Posted by FCARDA.bg on
Arda drew their game against Levski Sofia 1-1 on Sunday, leaving them fifth in the Bulgarian top flight, 23 points off top spot Ludogorets but only one behind fourth place.
Thankfully, Ganchev will still be around to see if his former club can end the season on a high note, and perhaps distract from this rather embarrassing episode.
