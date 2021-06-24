Gallery: Kaizer Chiefs' preparations for Wydad showdown

View a gallery of Kaizer Chiefs' preparations ahead of their Caf Champions League semi-final second leg against Wydad Casablanca at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys will be hoping to make history as they aim to reach the Champions League final for the first time in the history of the clubs existence.

Amakhosi have an advantage heading into the second leg after they managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Wydad in the first leg in Casablanca last weekend.

The second leg semi-final is scheduled t kick off at 6pm on Saturday.

Enjoy a gallery of Kaizer Chiefs' training session: