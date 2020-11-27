Gallery: Pitso Mosimane clinches second Caf Champions League title
Enjoy an image gallery of Pitso Mosimane guiding Al Ahly to their ninth Caf Champions League title following their 2-1 victory over Zamalek in the final on Friday.
The Red Devils clinched their ninth Caf Champions League title after secure a narrow win over their Egyptian rivals Zamalek at the at Cairo International Stadium.
Here is an image gallery of Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly's triumph:
Image 1 of 27
Image 2 of 27
Image 3 of 27
Image 4 of 27
Image 5 of 27
Image 6 of 27
Image 7 of 27
Image 8 of 27
Image 9 of 27
Image 10 of 27
Image 11 of 27
Image 12 of 27
Image 13 of 27
Image 14 of 27
Image 15 of 27
Image 16 of 27
Image 17 of 27
Image 18 of 27
Image 19 of 27
Image 20 of 27
Image 21 of 27
Image 22 of 27
Image 23 of 27
Image 24 of 27
Image 25 of 27
Image 26 of 27
Image 27 of 27
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.