Galliani: Balotelli '99.9 per cent' staying

The controversial Italy international did not feature in Milan's 3-0 pre-season friendly loss to Olympiacos in Toronto on Thursday, watching on from the bench and stands.

However, Galliani said he has no intentions of selling Balotelli, who has been linked to a move to Premier League giants Arsenal.

"Balotelli never asked to be sold. He will stay at Milan. 100 per cent doesn't exist on the transfer market, but 99.9 per cent does," Galliani told reporters.

Galliani said their attempts to move on Robinho have encountered difficulties, however was confident the Brazilian would find a suitable club.

"There are some offers and more will arrive on Monday," said Galliani.

"We are convinced that we can find a solution."

Galliani said Torino midfielder Alessio Cerci and Arsenal forward Joel Campbell were on Filippo Inzaghi's wishlist, pending the futures of Balotelli and Robinho.

"Alessio Cerci and Campbell? They have the characteristics our coach likes, but so do many other players," he said.