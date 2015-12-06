Galliani does not understand football - Maldini

Paolo Maldini has accused AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliano of being to blame for the club's problems.

A recent resurgence has lifted Milan back into contention to qualify for next season's Champions League but they are seventh in Serie A despite improved results.

Milan needed extra time to squeeze through a midweek Coppa Italia clash at home to Serie B high flyers Crotone, booking a last-16 spot against Sampdoria after a 3-1 win.

Former Milan captain Maldini slammed Galliani's running of the club, claiming that he "doesn't understand football".

Maldini, who made over 600 appearances for Milan, told Sky Sport Italia: "If Milan want to become great again they need clarity, ideas and investment.

"They need people who understand football, but at the moment this is lacking at Milan."

Maldini, now co-owner of NASL club Miami FC, added: "Galliani is an excellent director, but probably is lacking somewhat in his understanding of football.

"He ought to be partnered by someone who can be better at evaluating players and deciding which ones are most suitable."