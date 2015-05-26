Galliani: I want Ancelotti back at Milan

Adriano Galliani said he "will not give up up" in his bid to bring Carlo Ancelotti back to Milan.

Ancelotti is a free agent after he was sacked by Real Madrid on Monday and Milan have moved quickly to lure one of club's favourite sons back to San Siro, with rookie boss Filippo Inzaghi facing an uncertain future.

Making things difficult, however, are Ancelotti's plans to take a year off after his Real sacking.

Galliani confirmed his trip to Madrid prior to Ancelotti's axing and the Milan CEO has now stepped up his chase for the 55-year-old, meeting with the Italian on Tuesday.

"I am here to bring Ancelotti back to Milan," said Galliani to Sport Mediaset reporters afterwards. "I have the backing of prime minister [Silvio] Berlusconi.

"I will not give up. I told him to say, 'Yes'. There will be another meeting tomorrow [Wednesday]. I'm willing to do anything. I will go to Vancouver to get him as well."

Ancelotti won plenty as both a player and a coach in Milan, helping the Italian giants to multiple Serie A titles, European Cups, UEFA Super Cups as a midfielder between 1987-1992.

The Italian was just as successful as a coach for Milan, overseeing two UEFA Champions League titles, as well as the Scudetto, Club World Cup, Super Cup and Coppa Italia in a stint from 2001 to 2009.

Milan are 10th in the Serie A this season, with one match remaining.