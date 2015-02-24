Galliani optimistic about Milan's future

A meagre return of one point from the first four matches after the mid-season break left Milan in the bottom half, but seven from the last quartet of games - including Sunday's 2-0 win over Cesena - has lifted spirits.

It has also helped to ease the pressure on Inzaghi's shoulders, with chief executive Galliani looking upwards after Milan moved to within six points of the top five and European qualification.

"The victory over Cesena gives us confidence," Galliani told the Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We have to get some consistency, if we win two or three games in a row the table will change. We’re thinking of the upcoming matches, starting with Chievo, and then Verona.

"Injuries have been the determining factor, we’ve been afflicted by a lot of physical problems, both impact injuries and muscular.

"We hope that these injuries will end soon. I think we need to have a good end to the season, and I hope that we'll be able to shift up a gear next season."