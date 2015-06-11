Galtier agrees Saint-Etienne extension

Saint-Etienne coach Christophe Galtier has agreed a two-year extension at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Gatlier, who had a year to run on his existing deal, came to terms on an extension that he will keep him at the club until 2018 on Thursday.

The 10-time French champions have earned three consecutive top-five finishes and won the Coupe de la Ligue in 2013 under Galtier's stewardship.

Despite the presence in Ligue 1 of big-spending clubs such as champions Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, Galtier wants the club he joined in 2009 to keep progressing.

"I am very pleased to have reached this agreement to continue the adventure but also very humbled by the trust placed in me by [chairmen] Bernard Caiazzo and Roland Romeyer," Galtier told the club's official website.

"This is a club where I grew up and which also grows. We are always looking to progress even though the competition is tough. We build season after season."