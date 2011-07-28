Gameiro confident of Koscielny success

The pair played together for Ligue 1 side Lorient before the defender made an £8.5 million move to Arsenal last summer.

Since his switch across the English Channel, the 25-year-old has cemented his place in the Gunners’ back for, making 43 appearances in all competitions last term.

And speaking ahead of this weekend’s Emirates Cup, where the Gunners will be joined by Boca Juniors, New York Red Bulls and Gameiro’s new look PSG side, Gameiro was full of praise for the centre-back.

"Laurent and I played together at Lorient before he left for Arsenal,” the France international striker said in the programme for the Emirates Cup.

"I was not surprised to see him doing very well for the Gunners. He is a very good defender, solid and serious and he has everything it takes to succeed at Emirates Stadium.

"I have also played together with Abou Diaby, Bacary Sagna and Samir Nasri and we got on really well. They are a good bunch of lads."

Gameiro’s 22 goals for Lorient last term helped secure a dream move to the Paris side.

By Josh Robbins