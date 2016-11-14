Gameiro takes aim at Ancelotti

Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro has hit out at Carlo Ancelotti over the way the current Bayern Munich coach treated him during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain.

Gameiro had been an important player under Antoine Kombouare in his first season at PSG, but he quickly lost his starting berth when Ancelotti took charge of the Parc des Princes side in December.

The France international was keen to move on at the end of that season, but eventually opted to stay put when Ancelotti told him he still had a role to play in the French capital.

Ancelotti largely ignored Gameiro in 2012-13, though, and the striker has not forgotten about the Italian's broken promises.

"When Ancelotti replaced Kombouare at the end of 2011, I quickly understood he did not count on me," Gameiro told Journal du Dimanche.

"I went from being a starter to a substitute and I was systematically kept out of the team from there on.

"I expressed my desire to leave at the end of the season, but he wanted me to stay. He told me that I would get plenty of playing time due to our busy schedule, but he did not keep his promise. I was not even playing when Zlatan Ibrahimovic got suspended in March 2013.

"In the end, I visited his office to ask for an explanation. He was listening me out, because he is always open to a dialogue. But nothing changed..."

Gameiro would eventually leave PSG for Sevilla in 2013, before earning himself a move to Atletico in July.