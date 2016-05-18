Gameiro 'very happy' at Sevilla after Europa League triumph
Kevin Gameiro's 29th goal of the season helped Sevilla to a third consecutive Europa League crown.
Amid reported interest from Barcelona, goalscoring hero Kevin Gameiro insisted he loves Sevilla and is happy at the club after Wednesday's Europa League final win.
Gameiro scored a 46th-minute equaliser as Sevilla overpowered Liverpool 3-1 for a third consecutive Europa League title.
The victory capped a stunning season for Gameiro in which the Frenchman bagged 29 goals in all competitions, alerting La Liga champions Barca.
But when asked about his future post-match, Gameiro stressed: "I love Sevilla and I am very happy.
"The fans are great and this win is dedicated to them.
"It is a magical night, I scored the goal on behalf of all of the supporters."
