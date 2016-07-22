Ganso prepared for the step up to European football

Sevilla recruit Ganso believes he is at the right age to adapt to the demands of European football as quickly as possible.

Europa League champions Sevilla completed the signing of Ganso last week for an undisclosed fee from Brazilan outfit Sao Paulo.

Ganso's move is a long awaited one for the 26-year-old, having spent his entire career playing in Brazil.

But now the attacking midfielder, who was an injury replacement for Kaka in Brazil's recent Copa America Centenario campaign, says the move has come at the right time.

"I want to adapt myself as quickly as possible. Brazilian football is a little less intense [than European]," Ganso said at his presentation at the club on Thursday.

"I know I have to work hard. I come to Sevilla with a will to win titles.

"At 26 years of age I see myself as prepared to make the jump and do it well."

Ganso says former Sao Paulo team-mate and Sevilla striker Luis Fabiano - now in China with Tianjin Quanjian - enticed him to join the Spanish club.

He has also had conversations with new Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli over his expected position within the team.

"I spoke a little bit with Sampaoli. He wants me to play a little further back on the pitch, although I must adapt to any decision he makes," Ganso added.