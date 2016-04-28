Gap between Juventus and Milan is 'embarrassing' - Sacchi

Former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi has slammed his former club for the "embarrassing" gap between themselves and Serie A champions Juventus.

Juve secured the title - their fifth in a row - with three games to spare, boasting a 12-point advantage over Napoli and a 32-point gap over Milan, who are without a Scudetto since 2010-11.

And Sacchi has blamed the club's board for allowing a situation where Milan - one of Italy's biggest clubs - have fallen so far off the pace.

"Before [Antonio] Conte and [Massimiliano] Allegri, they [the Juventus boardroom] were the creators of this wonderful sporting phenomenon," Sacchi was quoted as saying in Gazzetta dello Sport.

"There is now an embarrassing gap between Juventus and Milan, who spend their time debating issues of internal organisation, strategy and competence.

"They [the Milan board] do not transmit clarity in their plans and have made choices that have had negative consequences for the club. For coaches to create a successful team, they need people with ideas, energy and enthusiasm running the club."

Not even Milan's cross-town rivals Inter were safe from Sacchi's fury, with the former coach saying both clubs suffer because their top-level management are too heavily involved in external interests.

"It is not just a case of money," continued Sacchi.

"Both Milan and Inter's primary problem lie in the management of the club as a whole.

"Inter's foreign owner has been absent and expressionless, whilst [Silvio] Berlusconi has been too involved in politics.

"It is true that football is the most important of life's unimportant things, but it is also true that it requires attention, love, passion and a daily presence, without which the results will not come."