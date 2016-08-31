Garay swaps Zenit for Valencia

Valencia have signed Argentina centre-back Ezequiel Garay from Zenit.

Garay arrives at the Mestalla on a contract that will keep him at the LaLiga club until June 2020.

The 29-year-old became the second defender to join Valencia on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Eliaquim Mangala, after Shkodran Mustafi was sold to Arsenal.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT I August 31, 2016

No stranger to Spanish football, having made his name at Real Madrid and Racing Santander, Garay leaves Russia as a Premier League, Russian Cup and Super Cup winner.

Prior to that, Garay helped Portuguese giants Benfica to four trophies, and won the Copa del Rey with Madrid in 2010-11.