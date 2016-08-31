Trending

Garay swaps Zenit for Valencia

By

Ezequiel Garay arrives at the Mestalla on a contract that will keep him at the LaLiga club until June, 2020.

Garay arrives at the Mestalla on a contract that will keep him at the LaLiga club until June 2020.

The 29-year-old became the second defender to join Valencia on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Eliaquim Mangala, after Shkodran Mustafi was sold to Arsenal.

No stranger to Spanish football, having made his name at Real Madrid and Racing Santander, Garay leaves Russia as a Premier League, Russian Cup and Super Cup winner.

Prior to that, Garay helped Portuguese giants Benfica to four trophies, and won the Copa del Rey with Madrid in 2010-11.