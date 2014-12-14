Garcia calls for Roma to move on from City defeat

The Serie A outfit were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, beaten 2-0 by Manchester City to finish third in Group E.

Garcia is eager to see his team move on, sitting three points adrift of league leaders Juventus ahead of the trip to Genoa.

"We were all disappointed after the game [with Manchester City] and of course also the day after the game," he said.

"But as I told the team, we now must turn the page and that's what we've done because the league is back and we must play a difficult game against Genoa who are fourth at the moment and historically are tough to beat at home."

Genoa have surprised in the league this season, with Gian Piero Gasperini's men sitting fourth.

Garcia is wary of Gasperini's men, who have been led by Milan loanee Alessandro Matri (six league goals) this season.

"They play very direct football, they like to play tough and generally speaking it's always difficult to face them," he said.

"That's why we need to place all our focus and energies into this game only, and nothing else."