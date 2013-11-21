Garcia dampens Roma's title expectations

The men from the Italian capital are one point clear of Antonio Conte's side at the top of the Italian top flight and remain unbeaten 12 fixtures into the campaign.

But Garcia believes reigning champions Juventus are the better-equipped club to mount a serious tilt for the championship.

"Juve have been built to win the Scudetto," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "We are not at that level just yet.

"Our aim this season is to qualify for European competition, perhaps the Champions League.

"It's normal that our fans dream big but I believe we need to be realistic.

"If we finish in the top five that would be a very good result for us."

Roma take on Cagliari at home on Monday, while Juventus face Livorno on Sunday.