Garcia delighted with 'stellar' second half

The Frenchman labelled Sunday's first-half performance "ugly" but three goals after the break changed his perspective on things.

Two strikes from Mehdi Benatia, one from Mattia Destro and Gervinho's fourth of the season ensured that Roma stayed within five points of leaders Juventus heading into the winter break.

"The first half was ugly, but the second one was stellar," he told the club's official website. "I always want to see the team playing like that.

"There was more balance in the second half, but a draw would have been a horrible result.

"We have 41 points after 17 games, which is extraordinary. Normally with these kinds of stats we'd be in first place, but Juve are winning all their games this year.

"We'll think about our clash in Turin after Christmas."

Roma will return to league action after the mid-season break with a visit to their table-topping rivals on January 5.