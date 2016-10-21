Garcia dreaming of glory with lowly Marseille

Rudi Garcia has outlined lofty ambitions of success at home and abroad with Marseille after being unveiled as the Ligue 1 side's new head coach.

Former Roma boss Garcia agreed a three-year deal with Marseille on Thursday, succeeding interim boss Franck Passi in a week where American businessman Frank McCourt completed his purchase of the club.

Despite Marseille languishing in 12th position in the French top flight ahead of Sunday's trip to Paris Saint-Germain, Garcia is thinking big at the start of a new era for the 1993 European champions.

"I am proud to be the coach of one of the best team in Europe, and the best in France," he said

"Today I had the opportunity to see Marseille's Champions League trophy. My dream is to win this one day with Marseille.

"The first goal is to return to the first part of the table. I hope we can qualify for Europe

"I have been seduced by the project and the ambition of the project.

"I come from Rome which, as you know, wasn't built in a day. It's the same case here, but we are going to improve for sure. The club is not where it should be."

Newly installed club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud believes Garcia's willingness to step in immediately before a clash with PSG is a mark of the man.

"Rudi has the rigor and philosophy needed in a club like Marseille," he said.

"Many coaches would have come after the PSG game, but Rudi proves he has the force and courage to coach Marseille."