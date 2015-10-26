Garcia: Roma were 'rubbish' not so long ago

Rudi Garcia does not consider Roma to be favourites for the Serie A title and admits that, until recently, they were "rubbish".

Roma managed just two wins from their first five top-flight fixtures this season, but a fourth consecutive victory was secured with a 2-1 triumph over Fiorentina on Sunday.

The three points sent them above Paulo Sousa's side and into first position, but their coach does not believe it means they will remain there until the end of the season.

Asked who the favourites for the Scudetto are at a post-match news conference, Garcia responded: "Not Roma. Not so long ago we were all rubbish, from the players to the coach and even the sporting director.

"We can't be favourites now just because we're in first place. We just keep doing our job and right now we're first after a quarter of the season.

"I don't need to tell my players they need to keep their feet on the ground.

"We believe in ourselves if we stick together and show humility, but there’s a long way to go.

"The guys were excellent, both tactically and mentally."